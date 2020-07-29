Crikey invited journalists Jacqueline Maley, Gina Rushton and Inq's Georgia Wilkins to discuss whether Australia is likely to see more Me Too stories emerge.

Geoffrey Rush speaks to the media after Justice Wigney found in his favour (Image: AAP/Paul Braven)

The Me Too movement has uncovered horrific tales and outed high-profile abusers.

With survivors feeling more confident to come forward, how should journalists cover these stories ethically? What makes a story stand up, and how should journalists mitigate the risk of defamation and allegations of cancel culture?

On Tuesday, Crikey news editor Emily Watkins was joined by Sydney Morning Herald senior journalist Jacqueline Maley, Our Watch fellow and freelance journalist Gina Rushton, and Inq reporter Georgia Wilkins in Crikey's first Crikey Talks event, discussing the hairy side of Me Too reporting.