Quelle surprise! The hand-picked and extremely secretive body which includes high-powered fossil-fuel corporates says gas is a gas, gas, gas.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Hot on the heels of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement that his powerful COVID-19 commission -- stacked with high-profile CEOs -- would operate with more secrecy, someone appears to be leaking sensitive information.

The Sydney Morning Herald has got hold of a leaked copy of a presentation of the final report by the commission's manufacturing taskforce. It urges the government to underwrite a dramatic expansion of the gas industry through tax subsidies and financial support for new projects.

We should be surprised -- but of course we’re not.