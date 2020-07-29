Hot on the heels of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement that his powerful COVID-19 commission -- stacked with high-profile CEOs -- would operate with more secrecy, someone appears to be leaking sensitive information.
The Sydney Morning Herald has got hold of a leaked copy of a presentation of the final report by the commission's manufacturing taskforce. It urges the government to underwrite a dramatic expansion of the gas industry through tax subsidies and financial support for new projects.
We should be surprised -- but of course we’re not.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.