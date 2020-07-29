'There’s something to be said about what will be lost when the trusted mastheads go. I don’t want Facebook’s take on fashion.'

(Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

The already paltry number of publishers catering to women in Australia somehow shrunk again last week when Bauer Media Australia axed eight titles including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, OK!, Women’s Health and InStyle. This came one month after Bauer sold Woman’s Day and New Idea for a loss.

The subsidiary of its German parent company blamed the pandemic, but others have pointed to “a baffling digital strategy” and “a combination of ineptitude, hubris and poor timing”. An estimated $800 million was lost over eight years before the magazine publishing company was ultimately sold to a private equity group in June.

Former Harper’s Bazaar features editor Kirstie Clements was one of dozens of staff told on a Tuesday morning Zoom meeting their jobs would be axed.