The Coalition wants to allow employers to impose short-hour contracts — precisely the cause of the tragic aged care sector scandal.

(Image: Adobe)

Despite efforts by the government and media outlets to portray the Morrison government as the saviour in Victoria’s aged care crisis -- complete with military medical teams -- it is a scandal made in Canberra, and one that this government wants to make significantly worse.

The problem of aged care workers working at multiple sites -- increasing the risk of transmission between facilities -- has worsened in recent years as for-profit operators have used workplace laws to reduce work hours.

Aged care is a very different workplace from what many Australians are used to: according to 2016 figures only about 12% of personal care attendants and allied health professionals in the sector have full-time jobs, and only about 22% of its registered nurses do. And in 2016 about 10% of aged care workers worked more than one job.