Experts say the Victorian outbreak might have reached its peak now. And more of the latest coronavirus new

(Image: Adobe)

Has Victoria reached its peak?

In Victoria, the daily case numbers remain stubbornly high, and there’s now a real prospect of the state’s current lockdown lasting longer than the six weeks initially proposed.

Are there any silver linings out there for Victoria? For one, as The Age, reports, some epidemiologists advising the state government say this current wave may have peaked.

That’s because while fluctuating case numbers are scary, what we need to watch is the effective reproduction number, and make sure that stays under one. Yesterday, Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said, very tentatively, that it may have been the peak.