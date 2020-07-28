A step towards the future was inevitable for regional media, but no one wanted a future with all the lifeblood sucked out.

Office of the Murray Bridge News (Image: Supplied)

Maurice Parish was mayor of Murray Bridge, then a dot on the South Australian map, when he oversaw production of the first Murray Valley Standard on November 23, 1934.

He'd bought himself a Wharfedale press so he could break the Mt Barker Courier's stranglehold on the local market, giving locals their own voice. And it worked for many years.

As recently as 2012, soon after I started, we printed 64 pages one Thursday, four more than The Advertiser in Adelaide on the same day.