As we do our best to flatten the curve, we have to make sure the voices of older Australians aren't forgotten.

(Image: Adobe)

For older Australians, the pandemic is terrifying.

Despite the warnings sounded in NSW, and around the world, the virus has gotten into nursing homes in Victoria, with more than 250 residents infected.

It's found an easy target in the aged care sector, so underfunded and poorly-regulated despite years of royal commissions and inquiries and scathing reports.