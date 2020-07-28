We can't proceed until we have a detailed debate as to whether eradication is even possible in Australia — and if we would be willing to take the steps necessary.

Well there is some upside to the clear fact that COVID-19 is returning across the Western world, and that is that it is steadily, relentlessly hammering down our illusion that we have beaten this, or even come close.

We were always going to have to face this full on, and better sooner than later.

Across Europe, areas that believed themselves to have gotten through it are now re-entering lockdown. Belgium, which has played a useful role as the most honest tallier of coronavirus deaths (its numbers are sky high because it actually counts everyone who died from it, rather than excluding the very old and the untreated) is now going into very-hard lockdown, limiting people's personal contacts to five, and in-supermarket shopping to 30 minutes.