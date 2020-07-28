Teachers, principals and parents are still waiting for instructions on what to do when their students have been exposed to COVID-19 — but officials are leaving them in the dark.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

Principals have this morning demanded an end to face-to-face classes for senior students in the lockdown regions of Melbourne and Mitchell Shire as Victoria’s coronavirus cases reach record highs.

Principals, teachers and parents have told Crikey the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has strict rules around communication but are slow to inform families about COVID-19 cases and isolation rules.

More than one in 10 schools in the state has been shut down, with 58 closed as of yesterday morning. Some schools have closed multiple times this year. Only students completing VCE subjects, and those in specialist schools, are attending face-to-face classes.