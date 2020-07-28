Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple are staring down the barrel of new regulation both here and in the US. But don't expect them to go down without a fight.

Amazon founder and the world's richest man Jeff Bezos (Image: AP/Cliff Owen)

Breaking up the power of the big tech platforms will be one of the big challenges of the post-COVID-19 world. It's a power that's bad for democracy, bad for culture, bad for business and -- perhaps surprisingly -- bad for innovation.

It's also a power that will be challenged early Thursday morning (AEST time) in Washington, when the CEOs of the big four (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple) appear before Congress. In Australia, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is prosecuting Google over its failure to get proper consent for use of personal data it uses to push ads at you.

Later this week, there’s the expected release of the ACCC's draft mandatory code on bargaining between news media and the Google/Facebook advertising duopoly.