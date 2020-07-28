Inspired by Hong Kong, protesters have marched in Thailand, hoping for major reforms under the country's military junta.

Banned pro-democracy leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (Image: Wikimedia)

This month's anti-government protests in Thailand, the first major street protests since the country's 2014 coup, have their genesis in 2017's military-friendly constitution and the subsequent 2019 election.

Inspired by Hong Kong’s protests, Thai youth -- made up of thousands of university and senior high school students -- have finally had enough of the country’s ruling elite and have taken to the streets in Bangkok and other cities, including Phuket. They have called for the government’s resignation and a new constitution.

Last year’s ballot exposed the general incompetence of Thailand's military junta, which had crafted a constitution but only managed to retain control of its new parliament because of a rigged (100% junta appointed) senate, which has gone on to deliver little of what has been promised.