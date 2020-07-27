Malcolm Turnbull has called for Nick Xenophon's company to register as a lobbying firm, but Xenophon says those calls 'smack of hypocrisy'.

Nick Xenophon (Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

Nick Xenophon and Malcolm Turnbull are used to being on the opposite sides of political arguments. They’re now accusing each other of pushing the interests of the world’s biggest superpowers.

Former independent South Australian senator Xenophon has been representing Chinese firm Huawei since December last year through his law firm Xenophon Davis, which he runs with former SBS and ABC journalist Mark Davis.

And former PM Turnbull has recently joined the board of cyber security firm Kasada, which has been reported as having attracted venture capital from funds associated with private equity firm KKR and the US' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). He's also a shareholder in the company.