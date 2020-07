While Melburnians are locked down, Sydneysiders are partying on like there's no tomorrow.

Bourke St, Melbourne (Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

It’s a tale of two cities, COVID-style.

There’s miserable Melbourne: locked down, streets deserted and those anxious residents who do venture out now wearing masks.

Meanwhile in Sydney, well, party on. Restaurants and bars are heaving as its population behaves like the last days of Rome.