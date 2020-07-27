The experts agreed that Dean Yates' PTSD was 'significant'. So why couldn't he get workers' compensation?

Dean Yates (Image: Evershine Productions/Helen Barrow)

I knew there was something deeply wrong with the workers compensation system when a lawyer told me not to hire her for my hearing with QBE. The insurance company had disputed my claim for post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)-related medical expenses.

The lawyer said insurers almost always won this stage. Don’t waste your money.

The Tasmanian Workers Rehabilitation and Compensation Tribunal had convened a telephone hearing on June 5, 2018 to decide whether QBE had a “reasonably arguable case” to put my claim into dispute.