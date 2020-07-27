What did Victoria do wrong... and what is still not getting right?

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Just under 2500 people in Victoria tested positive to COVID-19 last week, with the Andrews government seemingly unable to curb community transmission. The premier conceded on Sunday that it was unlikely Victoria’s stage three restrictions would end in three weeks as originally planned, saying “these numbers are far too high”.

Caught between lockdown fatigue and a rising caseload, the Victoria government opted for a half-pregnant solution. This has resulting in the worst of both worlds: cases are still climbing (albeit at a slower rate) while the economic carnage continues.

Pick a lane

At the time the government could have taken two approaches. The first was a shorter but harder lockdown while running a massive testing regime. The other option was the Sweden approach of allowing the economy to function but devoting significant resources to protecting the vulnerable, like nursing homes.