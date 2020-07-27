How does Victoria's deadliest weekend of the pandemic compare to the rest of the world? Plus more of the latest coronavirus news.

Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

State against state

After Australia’s deadliest weekend of the pandemic, relief could be some way off for Victoria. The state recorded 15 deaths over the past two days, and overnight recorded another record number of cases in one day -- 532, and another six deaths.

One of those who died over the weekend was a man in his 40s, more evidence that the virus can be brutal regardless of age.

It’s a different story in NSW, where in spite of community transmission bubbling away for a couple of weeks now, ministers are, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, “quietly optimistic” that the state’s contact tracers could have the current COVID-19 spot fires under control.