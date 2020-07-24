Rather than ask why so many Victorians ignored the tickle in their throats and went to work, we need to ask how we've built a society where so many people had no other choice.

On Wednesday, a shaken, haggard Dan Andrews announced that Victoria had recorded nearly 500 new cases. It was the grimmest day of the pandemic so far in Australia. Two weeks after the state went into lockdown, the curve wasn't flattening. Those weeks of hubristic optimism, when Australia was congratulating itself for beating back the virus better than most of the world, seemed like a very long time ago.

Unlike last time around, this lockdown wasn't working, Andrews said. He told us more than half the people who got tested didn't isolate afterwards. Nine out of 10 continued with their lives after showing symptoms. They’d kept socialising, and shopping. They’d kept going to work.

Those numbers were quickly jumped on as evidence of Victorians behaving badly. If only those idiots had masked up and stayed home. We'd all be OK. But what Andrews said next was telling. Too many of those people worked insecure jobs. They'd faced a perilous choice between following health guidelines and picking up valuable shifts.