As Victoria withers under a second lockdown, the answer may have been under Dan Andrews' nose the whole time.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announcing which Melbourne suburbs return to lockdown (Image: AAP/James Ross)

The failure of the US to not predict the September 11 terrorist attacks has been described as a failure of imagination more than a failure of intelligence.

The ongoing COVID-19 disaster in Victoria is arguably a failure of both.

While the rest of Australia has come close to eliminating the virus, Victoria is reporting upwards of 400 new cases each day and will soon become the record holder for the world’s longest lockdown. Even worse, the virus is running rampantly through aged care centres and may result in thousands of deaths.