A decision by the Full Federal Court has reaffirmed the rights of employers to visit consequences on those who too viciously bite the hand that feeds them.

Professor Peter Ridd

Professor Peter Ridd once published a book titled Input admittance of a horizontal antenna over a two layered lossy halfspace, so he’s, you know, a funny guy. That may be why his former employer, James Cook University (JCU), had to specifically direct him to cease “trivialising, satirising or parodying” the University. His refusal to do so was one of the grounds for his sacking, following a lengthy disciplinary process, in 2018.

Famously, Ridd won his case for unfair dismissal. Judge Salvatore Vasta of the Federal Circuit Court ordered JCU to pay him some $1.2 million in damages for treating him so shabbily, after proceedings in which Ridd was supported by the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) and a GoFundMe campaign. His victory was held up as a seminal moment for the cause of free speech and, specifically, intellectual freedom.

Sadly, the Full Federal Court has chosen to spoil the freedom party, unanimously overturning the Vasta decision on appeal and giving JCU a comprehensive win instead.