The Great Australian TV Ratings Mystery continues for another morning...

(Image: Adobe)

A plaintive call from Australia’s TV executives was heard just after nine o'clock on Friday morning. "Come out, wherever you are ... just come home ... please, there’s millions of dollars riding on your return".

So far no answer as the Great Australian TV Ratings Mystery continues for the third morning in a row. At this point it's almost a miniseries. Call it My Ratings Rule. House Ratings. I’m A TV Rating, Get Me Out of This Box. Or maybe MasterTheft: Who Burned The Ratings?

The TV ratings for Thursday joined those from Tuesday and Wednesday in cyber limbo (or purgatory) as Nielsen, the company that collects and collates the data, struggles to get its system back online after a ransomware attack earlier this week.