Virus numbers grow around the world, but premature births drop. Plus more of the latest COVID-19 updates.

(Image: Adobe)

Huge numbers

Global confirmed cases of coronavirus have crept over 15 million this week, with more than 620,000 deaths.

US cases have surged past 4 million, with more than 11,000 deaths recorded in a single day on Wednesday. At least 141,000 people have died from the virus since February.

US President Donald Trump has also cancelled next month’s Republican National Convention in Florida following what he's called a "flare-up" in cases (the state has been a hotspot for weeks).