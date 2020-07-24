Most of the 'reform' options being advanced won't address the dire economic forecasts released yesterday. Instead, the government will have to focus on households.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Labor's criticism of yesterday's budget update is that it identifies a problem but doesn't offer a plan. That's a little unfair -- the "plan" will come in the delayed budget in October. There's a fair criticism to be made that the government is waiting too long to explain its strategy for dealing with the crisis, but the budget update was never about that.

What it does indicate, though, is both the extent of the challenge the government faces and the lack of options for dealing with it.

The update sees unemployment reaching 9.25% at the end of the year, and only decline to 8.75% by the following June. GDP is starting to grow again now, but even by June next year will still be smaller than in 2019-20 (if you're wondering how that can be the case, as we were yesterday, it reflects that total GDP for 2019-20 will be bigger than total GDP across all four quarters of 2020-21, even if there's growth in each quarter -- the colossal fall in GDP in the June 2020 quarter means the economy won't grow enough in the coming year to return to the same level of output as it managed in total in 2019-20, half of which was pre-pandemic).