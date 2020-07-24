indonesia coronavirus testing COVID-19
A coronavirus testing facility in Depok, Indonesia (Image: EPA/Adi Weda)

This is part one in a two-part series on Australia’s international humanitarian response to the pandemic.

When COVID-19 struck, Australia quickly restructured its foreign aid budget, redirecting $280 million to assist its Indo-Pacific neighbours -- some of whom were the least pandemic-prepared in the world. 

But the money has come from already cash-strapped programs. No new cash has been pledged.  