Australia's aid budget has been declining for years. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has left our Pacific neighbours' health systems in danger of collapse, and the fallout could be massive.

A coronavirus testing facility in Depok, Indonesia (Image: EPA/Adi Weda)

This is part one in a two-part series on Australia’s international humanitarian response to the pandemic.

When COVID-19 struck, Australia quickly restructured its foreign aid budget, redirecting $280 million to assist its Indo-Pacific neighbours -- some of whom were the least pandemic-prepared in the world.

But the money has come from already cash-strapped programs. No new cash has been pledged.