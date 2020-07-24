South Australian MPs get their travel expenses sorted out, Adani is doing just fine, thanks, and did you want an ecological catastrophe to freak out about?

South Australian Minister for Transport Stephan Knoll (Image: AAP/Sam Wundke)

Wherever I lay my travel expense claims, that’s my home

Hey, do you remember a couple of weeks ago when this column mentioned how the SA parliament were idly wondering where Legislative Council president Terry Stephens lived?

They didn’t know if he was in Victor Harbor where he was claiming country members allowances for his travel and other expenses, or the shmancy Adelaide suburb of Norwood where he was not paying land tax on what would otherwise have presumably been his primary residence, or existing in the void as some sort of mysterious Schrödinger's Liberal able to simultaneously claim two contradictory financial benefits at the same time.

That mystery is still being parsed out by parliamentary physicists, but the investigation it has spurred is having some consequences.