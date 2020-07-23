The Order of Australia awards made a proud announcement earlier this year: 41% of all 2020 award categories had gone to women, its highest result yet. Yet what was a matter of pride for it was further proof for others that the system still doesn't work.
"The system is broken -- it needs to be fixed," founding member of activist group Honour a Woman Ruth McGowan told Inq. "Obviously if you keep getting the same output after 45 years -- which is inequality -- then the system needs to be fixed up.
"You can't keep saying: 'Australians, you've got to nominate more women'."
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.