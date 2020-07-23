It just hasn’t been Seven West Media’s year.
Near penury, more write-offs, a major shareholder also playing in other sectors -- the declining energy sector (Beach Energy) and building products (Boral, which will suffer more as the building downturn deepens).
It has sold off assets -- magazines, overseas production assets, its Perth head office, cut hundreds of jobs, a chief executive officer, all to keep its shrinking head above a sea of debt.
