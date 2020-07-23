Ita Buttrose's remarks about young people couldn't have come at a worse time, while Craig Kelly cites a peer-reviewed climate study... kind of.

Liberal backbencher Craig Kelly (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Ita loses touch ABC chair Ita Buttrose's comments that millennial workers lacked resilience and were always after a hug are causing a bit of a stink.

Given the context -- a global pandemic, historic recession and collapsing media industry, all of which are hitting young workers the hardest — Buttrose's brainfart seemed utterly out of touch. But the comments are particularly callous in light of the ABC's recent record with young casual workers.

Last year, the ABC admitted it had been underpaying 2500 casual staff (generally young, early-career journalists) over six years. And as Inq reported many casual radio producers were doing unpaid shifts. By May, the ABC had back paid $12 million to casuals. That money will surely be wanted more than a hug.