Victorian case records continue
Yesterday Australia recorded record-high new cases of coronavirus, with 502 new cases nationally -- 484 were in Victoria. This morning, Victoria confirmed another 403 cases, and five new deaths, including a man in his 50s.
In a press conference yesterday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said 90% of people who experienced symptoms continued about their lives for several days before getting tested and going into isolation -- a trend he said was likely due to tenuous employment and the need to show up to a work shift.
The state government announced this morning it would extend its hardship payment scheme -- any Victorian not entitled to sick leave will be paid $300 while they wait for test results.
