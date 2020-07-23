The PM&C secretary didn't investigate Bridget McKenzie's legal authority in the sports rorts scandal. But that's hardly surprising, given there's no notion of independence in his role.

Phil Gaetjens (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

There were extraordinary scenes in the Senate yesterday when public service boss Phil Gaetjens admitted his probe into the sports rorts affair did not investigate whether Senator Bridget McKenzie had the legal authority to hand out $100 million in grants.

As Crikey has pointed out, Gaetjens is Australia’s most powerful public servant and as Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C) secretary, is the very custodian of the integrity of the Australian public service.

But his employment status is also in the hands of one man, Prime Minister Scott Morrison.