Prison pandemic
Six prisons in Victoria are in lockdown after a guard who'd interacted with prisoners who were then transferred tested positive for COVID-19.
They are Ravenhall Correctional Centre in Melbourne's west, Hopkins Correctional Centre in Ararat, Langi Kal Kal near Ballarat, Barwon Prison near Geelong, Fulham Correctional Centre near Sale in Gippsland, and Loddon Prison at Castlemaine.
Face-to-face visits have been cancelled since the start of the pandemic. New prisoners are put in quarantine for 14 days and legal groups are calling for low-risk offenders to be released.
