Even more shrouds of secrecy envelop our beleaguered energy minister and the IPA is free and easy with its hypocrisy.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Taylor made After we noted the lack of transparency around investigations into the Angus Taylor/Clover Moore saga, a tipster pointed out yet more opacity around the energy minister.

Monday saw the first meeting of federal, state and territory energy ministers to be held under the secretive "national cabinet" regime. As we've previously reported this prevents ministers speaking publicly about the meeting, and requires it to be treated as "cabinet-in-confidence".

Not only does this mean the content of the meeting will be shrouded in secrecy, but organisations like the Australian Energy Market Operator, the Australian Energy Market Commission and the Australian Energy Regulator (who would previously attend and provide briefings and advice) are excluded.