While the Order of Australia claims to represent all Australians remarkably, it appears, there is no Indigenous representative in the body that recommends awards to the governor-general.
According to Inq's analysis there are no Indigenous Australian in the group of eight community members appointed to the Council of the Order of Australia - nor has there been for eight years.
In a series of stories last month we revealed a pattern of the Order of Australia's most prestigious awards going to former Coalition politicians and staffers, with close to 70% of all political gongs going to conservative ex-parliamentarians.
