The Council of the Order of Australia is meant to reflect the makeup of Australian culture. So why has it been years since there's been any Indigenous representation?

(Image: AAP/Paul Miller)

While the Order of Australia claims to represent all Australians remarkably, it appears, there is no Indigenous representative in the body that recommends awards to the governor-general.

According to Inq's analysis there are no Indigenous Australian in the group of eight community members appointed to the Council of the Order of Australia - nor has there been for eight years.

In a series of stories last month we revealed a pattern of the Order of Australia's most prestigious awards going to former Coalition politicians and staffers, with close to 70% of all political gongs going to conservative ex-parliamentarians.