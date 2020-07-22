The dirty secret is out: media commentary for status or money is as common as dirt — in Australia as well as the US.

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity (Image: Fox News)

The latest newsroom revolt in the United States (at Fox News of all places) has lifted the lid on one of modern media’s dirty secrets: the commentary grift.

A report on American online politics and culture site The Daily Beast quoted an unnamed insider suggesting that the network frequently deploys right-leaning, black contributors and guests to give cover to racially insensitive content.

Well consider me shocked -- about as shocked as Captain Renault was to discover gambling going on in Rick’s Café in Casablanca. Or perhaps as the popular Futurama gif: “I’m Shocked! SHOCKED! Well, not that shocked.”