Yesterday’s unveiling of another $20 billion in income support for the December 2020 and March 2021 quarters is sound policy.
But in the absence of a vaccine or a remarkable turnaround in which Australia achieves New Zealand-style elimination and can resume normal economic life within closed borders, the extensions push off into 2021 any kind of return to economic normality.
That is, a world in which the government is not central to economic growth and job creation.
