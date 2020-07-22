This is no blip. There will be no 'snap back'. And the fiscal fire brigade is spraying money at the rate of a flooded dam, not a fire hose.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Yesterday’s unveiling of another $20 billion in income support for the December 2020 and March 2021 quarters is sound policy.

But in the absence of a vaccine or a remarkable turnaround in which Australia achieves New Zealand-style elimination and can resume normal economic life within closed borders, the extensions push off into 2021 any kind of return to economic normality.

That is, a world in which the government is not central to economic growth and job creation.