Familial DNA searches have been a boon in solving cold cases, but are they contravening the rights of the accused?

(Image: Adobe)

Organisations such as Ancestry DNA and 23andMe offer at-home DNA testing services to allow people to discover their family heritage and connect with distant relatives. Your very own episode of Where Are You Really From. What's not to like about that?

But there is a downside: handing over your DNA potentially erodes the rights of people accused of serious crimes. Familial DNA opens up new frontiers in the search for alleged criminals. But they are a back door way to justice which contravene established practices.

Familial DNA searching has been used extensively for many years throughout the United Kingdom and has led to many criminal convictions. The United States has also successfully used this technique to solve many cold cases, including the identification of the infamous "BTK Killer" and the Golden State Killer.