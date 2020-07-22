Health officials and politicians have offered contradictory and often misleading information at a time when the public needs the plain facts.

Deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

It’s no surprise that faith in our politicians and institutions remains low given the contradictory and misleading comments so regularly espoused.

Two days ago it was widely reported that Dr Nick Coatsworth, Australia’s deputy chief medical officer, had said Victoria's intensive care capacity was at 82% and COVID-19 cases accounted for one in 10 intensive care patients.

This was despite 31 people currently being in intensive care in Victoria due to COVID-19. Based on this ominous warning, Victoria would have only 400 intensive care beds in total.