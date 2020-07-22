State governments have a history of rolling over to powerful developers' demands, often turning a blind eye to environmental concerns.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley and Graeme Samuel (on screen) (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

States and territories are notoriously conflicted when it comes to protecting the environment.

And this week’s move to shake up Australia’s environmental laws has left conservation groups worried states will still be able to decide whether a controversial project goes ahead.

A major review into environmental protection laws by former Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chair Graeme Samuel has found Australia’s natural environment was in an overall state of decline and under increasing threat.