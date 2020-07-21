Early results from a British vaccine are looking promising, there's been a run on face masks, plus more of the latest coronavirus news.

(Image: Adobe)

Breakthrough developments

The University of Oxford has reported its vaccine is safe and effective after the first round of human trials. It says the vaccine is producing a strong immune response and only minor side effects.

None of the 1077 participants recorded serious adverse reactions.