Another human trial of a COVID-19 vaccine, this one by the University of Oxford, has shown promising results. New research on how children can spread the virus. The cost of the government's contact tracing app. And a run on face masks.
Breakthrough developments
The University of Oxford has reported its vaccine is safe and effective after the first round of human trials. It says the vaccine is producing a strong immune response and only minor side effects.
None of the 1077 participants recorded serious adverse reactions.
