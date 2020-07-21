Beijing's well-documented abuse of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities has one goal: to destroy entire cultures.

A pro-Uyghur demonstration (Image: SOPA/Viola Kam)

Following Beijing’s move to implement harsh national security legislation in Hong Kong, critics of China’s ruling Communist Party -- including Australia -- have stepped up pressure over its egregious human rights abuses of about 10 million ethnic minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang province.

Beijing’s point-blank denial of well-verified concentrations camps, which hold more than 1 million people, and serial inhumane treatment of Uyghurs inside and outside the camps -- including torture and various measures of forced birth control -- was laid bare in a train-wreck BBC interview with China’s UK ambassador Liu Xiaoming.

Liu was shown a video of several hundred handcuffed and blindfolded detainees at a train station in Xinjiang. The video was uploaded to YouTube and has been verified as being filmed on or around August 18, 2018.