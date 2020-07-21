MasterChef went out with a bang, bringing in 2 million viewers and revitalising the tired reality format.

Masterchef Australia (Image: Ten)

MasterChef’s revival in Australia was confirmed last night with a stunning surge in viewers to levels that reminded of past glories. Two million people watched the winner’s announcement. The lead up -- the final cooking business -- also rated solidly with 1.64 million nationally.

The program did well in the metros with 1.52 million for the winner and 1.26 million for the cooking lead up.

The winner’s announcement was the most-watched program on the night with an audience nearly 700,000 more than 2019’s lacklustre 1.3 million. The winner’s announcement and lead up were the top two programs in metro markets.