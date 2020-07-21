With friends like his, Taylor's the new Teflon man, and surprise! surprise! Sportsbet backed the right ... chef.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Well done, Angus Last year we wrote that incumbent Arsehat of the Year and friend of this column Angus Taylor embodied the reality that "so many people in power ... [are] simply mediocre people who find it very difficult to get fired".

Taylor's mates keep backing him through embarrassment after embarrassment, most recently the Russian doll-style investigation into those forged documents that Taylor's office leaked to The Daily Telegraph as part of his attack on Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

NSW Police referred the investigation to the Australian Federal Police (AFP). A month later, having not interviewed Taylor or Moore, the AFP concluded there was “no evidence” to indicate Taylor was involved in falsifying information.