Victoria's decision to make face masks mandatory has, for some, been a declaration of war. But is it about human rights or bigotry?

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

You might think a face covering is just a mask, but it is in fact a human right. Or not. It depends on who’s wearing it. Or not.

Allow me to explain.

From Thursday, Melbourne’s population will be the first Australians since the time of the Spanish Flu required by law to wear a face mask. The response of most will be the same as for every other COVID-19 measure: unenthusiastic but willing compliance.