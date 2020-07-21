Just hours after the Victorian government announced its new face mask rule, news.com.au appeared to be ready to make some money off it.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

On Saturday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews had a blunt message: mask up, or face a $200 fine.

For retailers, the order was a big boost. Reusable masks sold out, websites crashed and shoppers stripped shelves of fabric and sewing machines in a rush to create DIY alternatives.

But for news.com.au, one of Australia's most-read news websites, the latest health order was more than a news story. It was a commercial opportunity.