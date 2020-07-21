The governor-general has enormous scope for stripping Order of Australia honours. So when should he? And perhaps more importantly, why hasn't he?

Cardinal George Pell (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

Dyson Heydon, Bettina Arndt, George Pell. The list of Order of Australia luminaries under a cloud has been banking up with no resolution in sight.

Given that the power of the governor-general to terminate whole governments has been in the news of late, Inq is taking a case by case look at what powers exist to cancel an Order of Australia.

Governor-General David Hurley has wide discretion to terminate an honour without fear of it being challenged in the courts. There's just one catch: the governor-general would be taking on people with powerful friends in conservative politics.