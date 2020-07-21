Not only has our former treasurer turned an ambassadorial stint into a new role as a lobbyist, he's recruiting his former diplomatic staff.

Joe Hockey (Image: Sky News)

At what point does taxpayers' support for Joe Hockey end? The former treasurer continues to benefit from his time as ambassador to Washington via his new venture as a DC lobbyist.

The Australian Financial Review's Rear Window team has kept an eye on Hockey's new firm Bondi Partners (pitched as a "small business" by Hockey). Today Joe Aston reported that Hockey has succeeded in luring Australia's Los Angeles Consul-General Chelsey Martin to join a number of former advisers and embassy staff.

Now Crikey was highly critical of Hockey's time as treasurer (although we think what he likely regards as his biggest failure -- continuing massive deficit spending -- was actually important in keeping the economy going through the miserable Abbott years).