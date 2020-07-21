Rejoice! There's a vaccine! An experimental version has produced a strong positive response! We'll have a therapeutic version available by September!
Ha ha. No we won't. The measurable response to a vaccine being trialled by Oxford's Jenner Institute used several thousand non-COVID-positive volunteers and to quote a surprisingly unreflective Guardian article on the Lancet write-up of the study:
The effect of the vaccine was measured by the amount of antibodies and T-cells it generates in the blood of the volunteers -- not in any response to the virus itself.
