Can we rely on suppression or elimination? Crikey readers have their say.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

In the Crikey mailbox, you've been having your say on Bernard Keane's take on the debate surrounding suppression v elimination; pollies' questionable relationship with the Australian Hotels Association; and the question of a four-day work week.

David Foster writes: Bernard Keane observes that both suppression and elimination require the international border to be all but closed, and that this presents fiendish policy challenges.

But the immediate priority must be removing internal borders, to free up movement within Australia. Policymakers -- not least national cabinet -- cannot sensibly address this issue unless they acknowledge that some jurisdictions have, by maintaining border restrictions, tacitly abandoned suppression in favour of elimination.