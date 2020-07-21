Post-Costello Australia has been absolutely surplus mad. Frothing.
Peter Costello, Australia’s treasurer from 1996 to 2007, ran surpluses for a decade and paid off the Commonwealth government’s debt. An impressive achievement to be sure. But thereafter the budget balance became a totem, fetishised to an absurd degree.
It wasn’t always like this. Once upon a time budgets were about economic policy as much as balance.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.