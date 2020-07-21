Australian politics' fetishisation of the budget surplus does nothing but make treasurer after treasurer look like an idiot.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Post-Costello Australia has been absolutely surplus mad. Frothing.

Peter Costello, Australia’s treasurer from 1996 to 2007, ran surpluses for a decade and paid off the Commonwealth government’s debt. An impressive achievement to be sure. But thereafter the budget balance became a totem, fetishised to an absurd degree.

It wasn’t always like this. Once upon a time budgets were about economic policy as much as balance.