Social media platforms are garbage trucks regularly dumping rubbish on the public. They must be brought into line.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The Morrison government’s announcement of a $270 billion investment in long-range ballistic missiles was delivered with a pitch about the fractious relationship between China and the United States and a broadly unstable geopolitical global environment.

Our traditional concept of threat and national defence is often framed in terms of military hardware and capability. But something else has been far more destabilising to democracy and East-West relations over the past decade: the rise and weaponising of digital technology.

Russia has engaged in a long campaign to undermine Western military and political alliances such as NATO and the EU, and foment instability.