A new coronavirus cluster emerges in NSW. Victoria begins its hotel quarantine inquiry and asks Melburnians to wear masks. And another day in the catastrophe that is the United States’ pandemic response.

Sydney spread

A rise in NSW cases is giving everyone a lot to be worried about, with fears of a new cluster emerging on the New South Wales south coast.

The Batemans Bay Soldiers Club has closed after eight people, including two staff members and a family who dined there, tested positive to the virus.